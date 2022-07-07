REBusinessOnline

Tutera Completes Phase I of $6.5M Remodel of Senior Living Community Near Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Phase I upgraded 26 apartment units and first-floor common living spaces at The Village at Mission. Phase II will add a therapy gym, rehabilitation suites and memory care suites.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KAN. — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care has completed Phase I of a $6.5 million renovation of The Village at Mission in Prairie Village, a southern suburb of Kansas City. This phase upgraded 26 apartment units and first-floor common living spaces at the rental-based seniors housing property. The residences have been modernized with new lighting, furnishings, cabinetry, flooring and paint.

In Phase II, Tutera will add 2,500 square feet for a therapy gym as well as 18,000 square feet for 20 private rehabilitation suites on the first floor and 14 memory care suites on the second floor. Phase II will expand the campus to 93,563 square feet for a continuum of care of assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and extended stay all on one campus. Phase II is slated for completion in 2023. The project team includes Nearing Staats Prelogar & Jones Architects and Marian Tutera Design. Tutera acquired the property in June 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  