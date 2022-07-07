Tutera Completes Phase I of $6.5M Remodel of Senior Living Community Near Kansas City

Phase I upgraded 26 apartment units and first-floor common living spaces at The Village at Mission. Phase II will add a therapy gym, rehabilitation suites and memory care suites.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KAN. — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care has completed Phase I of a $6.5 million renovation of The Village at Mission in Prairie Village, a southern suburb of Kansas City. This phase upgraded 26 apartment units and first-floor common living spaces at the rental-based seniors housing property. The residences have been modernized with new lighting, furnishings, cabinetry, flooring and paint.

In Phase II, Tutera will add 2,500 square feet for a therapy gym as well as 18,000 square feet for 20 private rehabilitation suites on the first floor and 14 memory care suites on the second floor. Phase II will expand the campus to 93,563 square feet for a continuum of care of assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and extended stay all on one campus. Phase II is slated for completion in 2023. The project team includes Nearing Staats Prelogar & Jones Architects and Marian Tutera Design. Tutera acquired the property in June 2021.