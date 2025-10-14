Tutera Expands Portfolio with 26 New Senior Living Communities Largely in Midwest

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care has added 26 senior living communities to its portfolio through a transaction with AlerisLife and an ongoing partnership with Diversified Healthcare Trust. The expansion, which includes eight owned acquisitions and 18 new management agreements, strengthens Tutera’s Midwest presence. With this addition, Kansas City-based Tutera will operate 108 communities across 11 states, with 66 dedicated senior living communities totaling 5,422 units. The company’s overall portfolio now encompasses 9,755 units, with a mix of 56 percent senior living and 44 percent skilled nursing.

The expansion broadens Tutera’s footprint into Tennessee, adding to its presence in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The phased acquisition and transition of the 26 communities is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Some properties will transition to new names under Tutera.