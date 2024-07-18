Thursday, July 18, 2024
The Lumiere of Chesterfield features 150 units.
Tutera Senior Living, Shelbourne Healthcare Open $55M Community in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care and Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group have opened The Lumiere of Chesterfield, a $55 million senior living community in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The 193,000-square-foot development, situated near Chesterfield Mall, features 96 independent living units, 37 assisted living units and 17 memory care units. The independent living units are now open, while the assisted living will open in late July and the memory care will follow in August. Amenities include libraries, bistros, a wine room, dog park, bocce ball, putting green, gardens and pedestrian pathways. Moseley Architects served as the project architect, while Faulkner Design Group was the interior designer. The project gets its name from the French word for light, “lumiere.” The development features large windows for letting in daylight.

