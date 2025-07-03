Tutor Perini to Build $220M Expansion of Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California

PORTERVILLE, CALIF. — Tutor Perini Building Corp. — a subsidiary of civil, building and construction company Tutor Perini Corp. — has been awarded a $220 million contract to construct an expansion of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville. The casino is located at 1850 West St., which is about 50 miles north of Bakersfield, Calif., and adjacent to the Porterville Fairgrounds.

Tutor Perini will build the development on behalf of the Tule River Gaming Authority, which is operated by the Tule River Indian Tribe of California. Eagle Mountain Casino opened in 2023, replacing another casino that the Tule River Tribe had operated on the site since 1996.

Dubbed the Eagle Mountain Casino Phase 2 Expansion, the project is scheduled to begin construction this summer. Substantial completion of the development is expected in 2027.

Upon completion, the new phase will feature a 193-room tower with a rooftop restaurant; a central warehouse and offices; expansion of an existing restaurant; a new, 2,000-seat events center with convention space, breakout meeting rooms, pre-function space; and hotel amenities including a new spa, arcade and swimming pool. According to the Eagle Mountain Casino website, the current casino features 1,750 new and classic slot machines and 20 table games, as well as several food-and-beverage options.

Established in 1894, Tutor Perini Corp. offers general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies globally.

— Hayden Spiess