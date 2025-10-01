Wednesday, October 1, 2025
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Opens 225,113 SF Industrial Facility in Waterloo, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

WATERLOO, IOWA — TVS Supply Chain Solutions has opened its new 225,113-square-foot, build-to-suit facility in Waterloo. Developed in partnership with ElmTree Funds and Ryan Cos. US Inc., the project features 6,800 square feet of office space, a driver’s lounge, 30 loading dock doors and two drive-in doors. TVS’s first Iowa facility is in Iowa City. Ryan is also building another 225,000-square-foot property for TVS in Davenport that is scheduled for completion in October. Ryan served as developer and builder of the Waterloo facility, and Ryan A+E Inc., Ryan’s design studio, served as the architect. ElmTree served as facility owner and financier.

