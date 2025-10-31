Friday, October 31, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamilySeniors Housing

Twelfth Street Heritage, Flaherty & Collins Break Ground on $300M Redevelopment of Kansas City’s Parade Park Homes

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corp. and Flaherty & Collins Properties have broken ground on the $300 million redevelopment of Parade Park Homes, one of the country’s oldest Black-owned housing cooperatives that is located in Kansas City. Plans call for nearly 1,100 multifamily units, 200 of which will be reserved for low-income families and 80 for seniors housing. Additionally, the project will include 27 acres of open green space and 15,000 square feet of community-centered commercial space. Block & Co. Inc. Realtors will serve as the exclusive retail broker for the project. The restoration will include three phases, with Phase I projected to be finished by 2027. The project marks the largest development in East Kansas City’s history, according to Block & Co.

