TWG Begins Development of $59M Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Fort at the Railyard will include 223 units, 187 of which will be affordable.

GREEN BAY, WIS. — TWG has begun development of The Fort at the Railyard, a $59 million mixed-income apartment community in Green Bay. The project is a redevelopment of the historic Larsen Canning property. The 223-unit apartment community will rise five stories with 1,300 square feet of commercial space. Of the 233 units, 187 will be reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a workout room, business center, coworking lounge, dog run and pet washing station. Merchants Bank served as the low-income housing tax credit investor and Western Alliance Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024.