REBusinessOnline

TWG Begins Development of $59M Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Fort at the Railyard will include 223 units, 187 of which will be affordable.

GREEN BAY, WIS. — TWG has begun development of The Fort at the Railyard, a $59 million mixed-income apartment community in Green Bay. The project is a redevelopment of the historic Larsen Canning property. The 223-unit apartment community will rise five stories with 1,300 square feet of commercial space. Of the 233 units, 187 will be reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a workout room, business center, coworking lounge, dog run and pet washing station. Merchants Bank served as the low-income housing tax credit investor and Western Alliance Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  