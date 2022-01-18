TWG Breaks Ground on $39M Workforce Housing Property in Davenport, Iowa

Federal Point will rise four stories with 185 units.

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Developer TWG has broken ground on Federal Point, a $39 million workforce housing property in Davenport. The project will rise four stories with 185 units, all of which will be reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. The property will be situated west of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA. Amenities will include a fitness room, outdoor patio and bike storage. Completion is slated for December 2023.