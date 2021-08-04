TWG Breaks Ground on $9.5M Residences at West Haven Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Utah

Residences at West Haven will offer 40 one-bedroom affordable residences for seniors aged 62 and older.

WEST HAVEN, UTAH — TWG has started construction of Residences at West Haven, a new affordable seniors housing project in West Haven, approximately 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The 38,000-square-foot, three-story property will consist of 40 one-bedroom units affordably priced for seniors age 62 and older. Priority will be given to residents who are military veterans, and a number of units will also be reserved for local seniors with disabilities or suffering from homelessness. All units are reserved for seniors who earn between 30 percent and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The $9.5 million development marks TWG’s first property in the state of Utah and will feature numerous amenities such as a computer room, in-unit laundry, raised garden beds, on-site storage, bike racks and a community fitness center. Construction began this month, and the project is slated for completion in fall 2022.

TWG was awarded low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) from the Utah Housing Corp. to develop this project. Other partners include the Weber Housing Authority, Raymond James, Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, Horizon Bank and Rocky Mountain Community Reinvestment Corp.