TWG Plans $13M Residences at Fireclay Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Murray, Utah

Residences at Fireclay in Murray, Utah, will offer 40 one-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 and older.

MURRAY, UTAH — TWG has unveiled plans for Residences at Fireclay, a $13 million affordable seniors housing community in Murray. Construction is slated to begin this year, with the first units available in 2025.

Located at 152 W. 4250 South, the four-story building will feature 40 one-bedroom apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The units are also reserved for those earning up to 50 percent of the area median income, with a preference for military veterans. Additionally, the project includes four units reserved for disabled seniors and five units available for seniors who have experienced homelessness.

Community amenities will include a fitness room, community-raised garden, community room with kitchen and a computer room.

TWG has partnered with First Step House, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit that addresses addiction, mental health, homelessness and criminal justice, to provide services and referrals for residences.

The project was made possible with Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Utah Housing Corp. Additional key partners include Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, Raymond James and Horizon Bank.