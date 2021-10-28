REBusinessOnline

TWG to Build $58M Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Rise on Meridian will include 269 units, 5 percent of which will be set aside for residents who earn at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

INDIANAPOLIS — Developer TWG has unveiled plans to build Rise on Meridian, a $58 million apartment complex on the southside of Indianapolis. Located at 915 S. Meridian St., the project will rise six stories with 269 units and 3,500 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, lounge, courtyard, dog park, second-floor balcony, coworking space, bicycle storage and garage parking.

Construction is expected to begin this month, with the first units becoming available in winter 2023. The units will vary from 562 to 954 square feet, and monthly rents will range between $1,200 and $2,100. The City of Indianapolis contributed tax-increment financing bonds, enabling 5 percent of the units to be reserved for residents who earn at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

