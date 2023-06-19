TWG to Build $9M Affordable Housing Community in West Baden Springs, Indiana

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, IND. — TWG is building West Baden Lofts, a $9 million affordable housing community in West Baden Springs, a town within French Lick Township in southern Indiana. Located at 942 Main St., the 44-unit development will feature two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units will be reserved for households making 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a free bikeshare program, free Wi-Fi in common areas and units, a meditation area, fitness center, community room, indoor children’s area, playground and community garden beds.

Project funding comes from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Innovative Veteran Affairs Real Estate, Merchants Capital, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust and the Town of West Baden Springs. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in late 2024.