Monday, June 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamily

TWG to Build $9M Affordable Housing Community in West Baden Springs, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, IND. — TWG is building West Baden Lofts, a $9 million affordable housing community in West Baden Springs, a town within French Lick Township in southern Indiana. Located at 942 Main St., the 44-unit development will feature two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units will be reserved for households making 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a free bikeshare program, free Wi-Fi in common areas and units, a meditation area, fitness center, community room, indoor children’s area, playground and community garden beds.

Project funding comes from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Innovative Veteran Affairs Real Estate, Merchants Capital, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust and the Town of West Baden Springs. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in late 2024.

You may also like

Friedman Arranges $4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Brown Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 21,400 SF...

Crescent Communities Opens 308-Unit Multifamily Property in Charlotte’s...

Lima One Capital to Lease 65,000 SF for...

JLL Arranges Sale of 347-Bed Student Housing Community...

JPI Begins Construction on 290-Unit Apartment Community in...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 258,100 SF Project...

Kiddie Academy to Open 11,000 SF Early Learning...

Accurate Begins Leasing 185-Unit Apartment Complex in Little...