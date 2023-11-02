TWG to Convert Former Hotel into $35M Affordable Housing Property in Durango, Colorado

DURANGO, COLO. — TWG has started the development of Residences at Durango, a $35 million affordable multifamily community at 21382 US 160 W. in Durango, a small city in southwestern Colorado. Partners on the project include the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, R4 Capital, Colorado Division of Housing, the City of Durango, Project Moxie and RCH Jones.

Residences at Durango is an adaptive reuse of a former hotel, which will be converted into 72 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The new construction will add two three-story buildings, with two- and three-bedroom options, adding an additional 48 apartments. Each unit is restricted to families with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the area median income or less.

Community amenities will include a business center, exercise facility, central laundry facility, playground, picnic area and common area Wi-Fi. Construction is slated for completion by early 2025.