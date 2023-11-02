Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Residences-Durango-CO
Slated for completion in early 2025, Residences at Durango will offer 120 affordable apartments restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent or less of the area median income.
Affordable HousingColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

TWG to Convert Former Hotel into $35M Affordable Housing Property in Durango, Colorado

by Amy Works

DURANGO, COLO. — TWG has started the development of Residences at Durango, a $35 million affordable multifamily community at 21382 US 160 W. in Durango, a small city in southwestern Colorado. Partners on the project include the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, R4 Capital, Colorado Division of Housing, the City of Durango, Project Moxie and RCH Jones.

Residences at Durango is an adaptive reuse of a former hotel, which will be converted into 72 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The new construction will add two three-story buildings, with two- and three-bedroom options, adding an additional 48 apartments. Each unit is restricted to families with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the area median income or less.  

Community amenities will include a business center, exercise facility, central laundry facility, playground, picnic area and common area Wi-Fi. Construction is slated for completion by early 2025.

You may also like

Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre...

Lument Provides $78.8M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Hub Apartments...

JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of...

Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in...

Clay Development Nears Completion of 103,100 SF Industrial...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Negotiates $95M Sale of Woodlands of Crest...

Boston Global Investors Tops Out 17-Story Life Sciences,...

UNLMTD Real Estate Underway on 300-Unit Multifamily Project...