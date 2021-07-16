REBusinessOnline

TWG to Develop $41M Apartment Community in Westfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The project will consist of 250 units across two buildings within the Chatham Hills master development.

WESTFIELD, IND. — TWG has unveiled plans to develop a $41 million apartment community within the Chatham Hills master development in Westfield, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis. The project will consist of 250 total units spread across two buildings. Units will vary in size from 750 to 1,400 square feet, and monthly rents will range from $1,100 to $1,750. Amenities will include a pool, grilling area, dog park, lounge area, yoga studio, business center and fitness center. First Financial Bank is providing project financing. Construction is expected to begin this month, and the first units are scheduled to open in summer 2023.

