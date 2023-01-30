REBusinessOnline

TWG to Develop $47M Affordable Housing Project in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Indianapolis-based multifamily developer TWG will build Fairground Flats, a $47 million affordable housing project in Oklahoma City. The six-building, 216-unit complex will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, playground and a clubhouse with a computer lab. The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency provided a $33.6 million tax-exempt bond for the project. Construction is slated for an early 2024 completion.

