TWG to Develop $62.4M Active Adult Community in Naperville, Illinois

McDowell Point will include 174 units.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — TWG will develop McDowell Point, a $62.4 million active adult community in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The project is Indianapolis-based TWG’s first development in the greater Chicago area as well as its first active adult community in the state of Illinois. Located at 1420 W. Diehl Road, the property will rise five stories and span 347,000 square feet. The 174 units will range in size from one-bedrooms to three-bedrooms. Of the total units, 80 percent will be reserved for residents age 55 and older. More than 6,000 square feet of amenity space will include a courtyard, pool, yoga lawn and grilling stations. McDowell Point will be situated immediately adjacent to the nature preserve McDowell Grove. Completion is slated for June 2023.