REBusinessOnline

TWG to Develop $62.4M Active Adult Community in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

McDowell Point will include 174 units.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — TWG will develop McDowell Point, a $62.4 million active adult community in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The project is Indianapolis-based TWG’s first development in the greater Chicago area as well as its first active adult community in the state of Illinois. Located at 1420 W. Diehl Road, the property will rise five stories and span 347,000 square feet. The 174 units will range in size from one-bedrooms to three-bedrooms. Of the total units, 80 percent will be reserved for residents age 55 and older. More than 6,000 square feet of amenity space will include a courtyard, pool, yoga lawn and grilling stations. McDowell Point will be situated immediately adjacent to the nature preserve McDowell Grove. Completion is slated for June 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews