TWG Underway on $10M Affordable Housing Project in Urbandale, Iowa

The 43-unit Lillis Lofts is slated for completion this fall.

URBANDALE, IOWA — Developer TWG is underway on construction of Lillis Lofts, a $10 million affordable housing project in Urbandale. TWG is developing the project with Dreamcatcher Inc., a Des Moines-based nonprofit that helps build housing for low-income individuals and those with disabilities. Located at 6313 Douglas Ave. near the Merle Hay Mall, the three-story Lillis Lofts is slated for completion this fall. It is the first affordable housing project in the area in more than two decades, according to TWG. The 43 units at Lillis Lofts will be designated for renters who earn between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center and free internet connectivity. ID8 Architects designed the community. Polk County Housing Trust Fund contributed funds for the project.