TWG Underway on $11M Affordable Housing Community in West Des Moines

Pointe on 88th will rise three stories with 49 units.

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Developer TWG is underway on construction of Pointe on 88th, an $11 million affordable housing community in West Des Moines. The three-story project will be located at 520 88th St. Of the 49 units, 44 will be reserved for residents earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Five units will be rented at the market rate. Amenities will include a community room, fitness room and onsite leasing office. Completion is slated for this fall.

