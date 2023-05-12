Friday, May 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The project is named 1827 Lofts after its location at 1827 N. Meridian St.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamily

TWG Unveils Plans for 166-Unit Apartment Community in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — TWG has unveiled plans to develop 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment community that will be located along the IndyGo Red Line rapid transit bus line in Indianapolis. The $45 million development is part of a master redevelopment project encompassing the city’s North Meridian Corridor. Located at 1827 N. Meridian St., the property will feature 32 studios, 81 one-bedroom units and 53 two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a courtyard, pool, fitness room, dog park and rooftop lounge.

The City of Indianapolis supported the project through a tax-increment financing (TIF) bond issued by the local government. The TIF requires 5 percent of the units to be reserved for individuals making up to 30 percent of the area median income. WesBanco Bank provided financing. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in May 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Minneapolis...

Preusser Jewelers Relocates to 1,897 SF Store in...

Mohr Capital Starts Construction of 704,472 SF West...

Reno Multifamily Market Soars to New Heights in...

Toll Brothers, The Davis Cos. Open 403-Unit Callia...

Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36.3M Refinancing for Villa...

Magma Equities, Macquarie Acquire 285-Unit Apartment Community in...

Berkadia Negotiates $78M Sale of Indigo at Cross...