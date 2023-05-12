TWG Unveils Plans for 166-Unit Apartment Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — TWG has unveiled plans to develop 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment community that will be located along the IndyGo Red Line rapid transit bus line in Indianapolis. The $45 million development is part of a master redevelopment project encompassing the city’s North Meridian Corridor. Located at 1827 N. Meridian St., the property will feature 32 studios, 81 one-bedroom units and 53 two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a courtyard, pool, fitness room, dog park and rooftop lounge.

The City of Indianapolis supported the project through a tax-increment financing (TIF) bond issued by the local government. The TIF requires 5 percent of the units to be reserved for individuals making up to 30 percent of the area median income. WesBanco Bank provided financing. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in May 2025.