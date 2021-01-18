Two-Building Industrial Property Trades Hands in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-building, 52,336-square-foot industrial property located on the southeast side of Indianapolis has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The temperature-controlled facility, located at 2301 Churchman Ave., is fully leased to Shenandoah Growers, a producer of organic culinary herbs. The property was extensively renovated in 2018 to serve as the Midwest regional hub for Shenandoah Growers, which operates 12 indoor growing facilities across the country. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers International represented the seller, Patterson Holdings. A California-based private investor purchased the asset.