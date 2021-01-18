REBusinessOnline

Two-Building Industrial Property Trades Hands in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The temperature-controlled facility, located at 2301 Churchman Ave., is fully leased to Shenandoah Growers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-building, 52,336-square-foot industrial property located on the southeast side of Indianapolis has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The temperature-controlled facility, located at 2301 Churchman Ave., is fully leased to Shenandoah Growers, a producer of organic culinary herbs. The property was extensively renovated in 2018 to serve as the Midwest regional hub for Shenandoah Growers, which operates 12 indoor growing facilities across the country. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers International represented the seller, Patterson Holdings. A California-based private investor purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  