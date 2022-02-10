REBusinessOnline

Two Capital Partners Sells Park 37 Office Campus in Greenville for $53.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

Park 37

Park 37 is located at the intersection of Interstates 85 and 385 and is close to downtown Greenville and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Atlanta-based Two Capital Partners has sold Park 37, a nine-building office campus, for $53.3 million. Jared Londry, Mack Freudenstein and Alex Olofson of Stream Realty Partners represented Two Capital in the transaction. The buyer was a private partnership.

Park 37 is located at the intersection of Interstates 85 and 385 and is close to downtown Greenville and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The property was 76 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Transcom, Majorel and Hargrove.

Park 37 was built between the 1970s and 1990s and was renovated in 2019. The renovated campus now features a fitness center, 8,000-square-foot conference center, tenant lounge and an onsite restaurant and catering kitchen. Additionally, the property has undergone technology upgrades including keycard access systems and digital lobby directories.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  