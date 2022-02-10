Two Capital Partners Sells Park 37 Office Campus in Greenville for $53.3M

Park 37 is located at the intersection of Interstates 85 and 385 and is close to downtown Greenville and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Atlanta-based Two Capital Partners has sold Park 37, a nine-building office campus, for $53.3 million. Jared Londry, Mack Freudenstein and Alex Olofson of Stream Realty Partners represented Two Capital in the transaction. The buyer was a private partnership.

Park 37 is located at the intersection of Interstates 85 and 385 and is close to downtown Greenville and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The property was 76 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Transcom, Majorel and Hargrove.

Park 37 was built between the 1970s and 1990s and was renovated in 2019. The renovated campus now features a fitness center, 8,000-square-foot conference center, tenant lounge and an onsite restaurant and catering kitchen. Additionally, the property has undergone technology upgrades including keycard access systems and digital lobby directories.