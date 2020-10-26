REBusinessOnline

Two Industry Veterans Launch AneVista Group in Chicago to Target Small-Format, Last-Mile Retail

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Commercial real estate industry veterans Christopher Nolte and David Schreiber have launched Chicago-based AneVista Group, a private equity platform focused on investment and operating strategies in the retail real estate sector. AneVista Group will develop and redevelop small-format, necessity-based shopping centers comprised of Internet-resistant retailers in last-mile locations. The duo intends to address the disruptive trends that the retail sector faces today. AneVista says it will benefit from market tailwinds created by significant product availability, limited competition and distressed pricing.

Prior to co-founding AneVista, Nolte worked for the Marcus family and served as president of its family office, Marcus Investments. There, he founded Berengaria Development, a development and investment firm focused on retail and senior living assets. Schreiber served as managing director and retail sector lead at LaSalle Investment Management, where he managed retail and office investment across various markets.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  