Two Industry Veterans Launch AneVista Group in Chicago to Target Small-Format, Last-Mile Retail

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Commercial real estate industry veterans Christopher Nolte and David Schreiber have launched Chicago-based AneVista Group, a private equity platform focused on investment and operating strategies in the retail real estate sector. AneVista Group will develop and redevelop small-format, necessity-based shopping centers comprised of Internet-resistant retailers in last-mile locations. The duo intends to address the disruptive trends that the retail sector faces today. AneVista says it will benefit from market tailwinds created by significant product availability, limited competition and distressed pricing.

Prior to co-founding AneVista, Nolte worked for the Marcus family and served as president of its family office, Marcus Investments. There, he founded Berengaria Development, a development and investment firm focused on retail and senior living assets. Schreiber served as managing director and retail sector lead at LaSalle Investment Management, where he managed retail and office investment across various markets.