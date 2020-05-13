Two New Popeyes Restaurants to Open in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS AND KENTWOOD, MICH. — Two new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations are slated to open in West Michigan this summer. A restaurant at 5448 Division Ave. SE in Kentwood is scheduled to open on June 29. The second restaurant, located at 2446 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids, is expected to open in early August. Franchisee Anthony Basile will operate both locations. Colliers West Michigan worked with Basile to secure the locations. Chris Prins of Colliers represented Popeyes. There are more than 2,700 Popeyes restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.