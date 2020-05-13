REBusinessOnline

Two New Popeyes Restaurants to Open in West Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

GRAND RAPIDS AND KENTWOOD, MICH. — Two new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations are slated to open in West Michigan this summer. A restaurant at 5448 Division Ave. SE in Kentwood is scheduled to open on June 29. The second restaurant, located at 2446 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids, is expected to open in early August. Franchisee Anthony Basile will operate both locations. Colliers West Michigan worked with Basile to secure the locations. Chris Prins of Colliers represented Popeyes. There are more than 2,700 Popeyes restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond


Featured Properties  

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  