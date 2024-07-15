Two New Retail Tenants Join Lineup at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, Michigan

BRIGHTON, MICH. — Two new retail tenants are opening at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Michigan Makers Marketplace offers a space for local craftsmen and artists to sell their work along with scheduled craft shows. The tenant opened a 4,920-square-foot store in June. StretchLab is a national tenant with nearly 400 studios in North America and 900 licensed locations globally that provides customized one-on-one stretching services. StretchLab is opening a 2,259-square-foot space later this summer. Green Oak Village Place, a retail lifestyle center, features more than 50 shopping and dining tenants.