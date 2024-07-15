Monday, July 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Michigan Makers Marketplace opened in June, and StretchLab will debut later this summer.
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestRetail

Two New Retail Tenants Join Lineup at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

BRIGHTON, MICH. — Two new retail tenants are opening at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Michigan Makers Marketplace offers a space for local craftsmen and artists to sell their work along with scheduled craft shows. The tenant opened a 4,920-square-foot store in June. StretchLab is a national tenant with nearly 400 studios in North America and 900 licensed locations globally that provides customized one-on-one stretching services. StretchLab is opening a 2,259-square-foot space later this summer. Green Oak Village Place, a retail lifestyle center, features more than 50 shopping and dining tenants.

You may also like

Finial Group Negotiates 10,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Law Firm Signs 5,316 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $29.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Cafaro Co. Nears Lease-up of Villas at Sandy...

Tailwind Group Acquires 192-Unit Student Housing Property in...

Proper Title Opens New Office in Vernon Hills,...

JLL Arranges Sale of 82,029 SF Shopping Center...

Matthews Brokers $6.8M Sale of Retail Center on...

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Signs 144,312 SF Office...