Two New Retail Tenants Open at Deer Park Town Center in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

DEER PARK, ILL. — Ancho & Agave and Bluemercury are slated to open next week at Deer Park Town Center in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park. Ancho & Agave is a Mexican restaurant that is opening its second Illinois location. The restaurant totals 8,500 square feet. Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury occupies 2,543 square feet. Deer Park Town Center also welcomed Victoria’s Secret, The Shade Store, Aerie and Clean Juice to the shopping center earlier this year. Managed by JLL, the outdoor lifestyle center is home to more than 60 retail, restaurant and service brands.

