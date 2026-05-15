Two New Tenants Ink Leases Totaling 10,700 SF at Medical Outpatient Building in Lindenhurst, Illinois

LINDENHURST, ILL. — Action Behavior Centers Therapy and Smile Partners have inked leases totaling 10,700 square feet at 1025 Red Oak Lane in Lindenhurst, a far north suburb of Chicago. Davis owns the Class A medical outpatient building. Jason Wurtz and Sarah Walker of NAI Hiffman represented Davis. Constructed in 2012, the two-story, 44,684-square-foot property offers space designed specifically for healthcare users, including efficient floor plates, 10-foot ceiling heights and infrastructure capable of supporting advanced medical technologies.