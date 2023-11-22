Two New Tenants Join Alpha Plaza Shopping Center in Dallas

DALLAS — Two new tenants have joined the roster at Alpha Plaza, a 76,229-square-foot retail center located in Dallas. Sherlock’s Escape Rooms and The Aussie Grind Provisions will occupy 4,800 and 2,177 square feet, respectively, with both operators slated to open before the end of the year. Melanie Hughes and Erik Blais of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kennington Alpha Plaza LLC, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representatives were not disclosed.