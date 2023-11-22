Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Two New Tenants Join Alpha Plaza Shopping Center in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Two new tenants have joined the roster at Alpha Plaza, a 76,229-square-foot retail center located in Dallas. Sherlock’s Escape Rooms and The Aussie Grind Provisions will occupy 4,800 and 2,177 square feet, respectively, with both operators slated to open before the end of the year. Melanie Hughes and Erik Blais of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kennington Alpha Plaza LLC, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representatives were not disclosed.

You may also like

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 546,330 SF Industrial...

OmniSource Acquires 55 Acres in Dayton, Texas for...

Trademark Development Buys 37 Acres in Metro Houston...

Fritsche Anderson Negotiates Sale of 84,000 SF Office...

Middleby Residential Signs 204,269 SF Industrial Lease in...

BCHN to Open 11,000 SF Healthcare Facility in...

Bonaventure Purchases Monticello Station Apartments in Downtown Norfolk...

CrossMarc Services Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Crescent...

Gaw Capital USA, DJM Open Ovation Hollywood Retail...