LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Two new tenants have joined the roster at Livingston Town Center, a 65,523-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Bergen Debate Club and Monmouth Cards have leased 1,194 and 2,034 square feet, respectively. Kevin Pelio of Azarian Realty negotiated both leases on behalf of ownership and also represented Bergen Debate Club. Ryan Starkman of Pierson Commercial represented Monmouth Cards.