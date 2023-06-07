Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Two New Tenants Open at Greene Town Center in Beavercreek, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO — Two new tenants have opened at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek, an eastern suburb of Dayton. Off Par Golf & Social and Taste of Belgium join the more than 100 stores and restaurants at The Greene.

Off Par Golf & Social is an indoor golf simulator facility and event venue that totals 5,800 square feet. There are seven state-of-the-art simulators as well as a full-service bar that offers local restaurant food options.

Taste of Belgium is a dining concept from a Cincinnati-based restaurant group that specializes in Belgium-inspired cuisine. The menu features traditional dishes such as waffles, frites and mussels. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant also offers a full-service bar. Developed in 2006 by Olshan Properties, The Greene totals 1.1 million square feet.

