Two New Tenants Sign Leases at Concourse Chicago Office Property

CHICAGO — Two new tenants have signed leases at The Concourse Chicago office property, which is owned and managed by Berger Asset Management. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador leased 5,965 square feet and expects to take occupancy this summer. The tenant is relocating and expanding its Chicago office from a Michigan Avenue location. GEI Consultants, a national engineering and environmental consulting firm, leased 8,006 square feet. The firm is relocating from Vernon Hills, Ill.

Concourse Chicago, which spans 165,000 square feet across 12 single-story buildings, is now 90 percent occupied. Steve Chrastka and Jason Wurtz of NAI Hiffman are the leasing agents for the property. Tom Hanson of Hanson Commercial Real Estate represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, while Jordan Rovito and Jonathan Metzl of Cushman & Wakefield represented GEI Consultants.

