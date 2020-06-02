REBusinessOnline

Two New York Regions Expected to Begin Phase II of Reopening This Week

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two regions in the state of New York are expected to begin Phase II of the state’s reopening plan this week following improved conditions amid the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, according to a statement issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. The regions in question are Western New York and the Capital Region, which includes the state capital of Albany.

Phase II includes the reopening of office-based jobs, real estate construction and services, barbershops, salons and expanded retail services. Five regions in Upstate New York — the Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Southern Tier regions — were permitted to begin Phase II on Friday. New York City is expected to enter Phase 1 on June 8.

The requirements to reopen a region include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and hospitalized deaths, fewer than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, as well as several other requirements related to hospital capacity and testing availability. As of June 1, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 370,000 cases of the COVID-19 in New York and nearly 29,000 deaths.

