Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio Trades Hands in Alsip, Illinois, for $30.5M
ALSIP, ILL. — A two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 300 units in Alsip, a southern suburb of Chicago, has traded hands for $30.5 million. The properties include the 156-unit Orchard Estates Apartments and the 144-unit Woodland Courts Apartments. Both were built in the early 1970s. Sean Connelly and George Kokkonas of 33 Realty represented the New York-based buyer, who plans to renovate and modernize the complexes. Tara Mathew of Prime Equities Corp. represented the undisclosed seller.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.