Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio Trades Hands in Alsip, Illinois, for $30.5M

Pictured is Woodland Courts Apartments, which includes 144 units.

ALSIP, ILL. — A two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 300 units in Alsip, a southern suburb of Chicago, has traded hands for $30.5 million. The properties include the 156-unit Orchard Estates Apartments and the 144-unit Woodland Courts Apartments. Both were built in the early 1970s. Sean Connelly and George Kokkonas of 33 Realty represented the New York-based buyer, who plans to renovate and modernize the complexes. Tara Mathew of Prime Equities Corp. represented the undisclosed seller.