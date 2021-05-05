REBusinessOnline

Two Retail Tenants Open at Westshore Marina District in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Two new retail tenants have opened at Westshore Marina District in Tampa. The construction of the retail portion of the 52-acre mixed-use development is currently being completed. The two new tenants are Cru Cellars and Sand Surf Co.

Cru Cellars, which signed a lease in August 2019, and Sand Surf Co., which signed a lease in September 2019, are the first of several retailers that will open their doors at Marina Landings, Westshore Marina District’s 70,000-square-foot town center. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners is the developer of Westshore Marina District.

The 2,400-square-foot Cru Cellars wine bar and restaurant is set to open on May 10. The restaurant will serve wines-by-the-glass and cooking by executive chef Zack Sylvester. Marina Landings at Westshore Marina District is Cru Cellars’ third Tampa location.

Sand Surf Co., which opened at the beginning of May, occupies 1,270 square feet of space and offers women’s and men’s apparel, as well as accessories tied to surf culture. Sand Surf Co. at Marina Landings is the store’s new flagship location and is home to many different brands, including Quicksilver/Roxy, Billabong, Duvin, Frankie’s Bikini’s, Kulani Kini’s, Maaji, Olukai, Rainbow Sandals and Lulifama.

Located on Old Tampa Bay across from St. Petersburg, Westshore Marina District will also be home to condos, waterfront walking trails and parks, a marina on a 13-acre deep-water basin and floating docks featuring a 150-slip marina. Westshore Marina District is being developed in phases with BTI Partners as the master developer.

Marina Pointe will be a luxury condominium development with three high-rises and a marina within Westshore Marina District. Marina Pointe’s first tower will include 120 condominium residences to be delivered in summer 2022. The condos, designed by architect Koby Karp, has prices ranging from the $800,000’s to over $3 million. Once BTI’s development and neighboring residential projects are completed, the area will boast nearly 2,400 new residences.

