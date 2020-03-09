Two Retailers Sign Leases Totaling 5,000 SF at Galerie in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Two retailers have signed leases to occupy a total of 5,000 square feet at the ground floor of Galerie, a 182-unit luxury condominium building in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. Fitness facility F45 Training signed a lease for 2,300 square feet, and Pediatric Associates of NYC signed a lease for 2,643 square feet. A development partnership between Adam America Real Estate and Vake US owns the building, which is located at 22-18 Jackson Ave. Thomas Galo and Steve Baker of Winick Realty Group represented ownership in both lease negotiations. Michael Azarian of Cushman & Wakefield represented F45 Training. Elliot Zelinger of Savitt Partners represented Pediatric Associates of NYC.