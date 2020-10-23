REBusinessOnline

Two SIOR Veterans Launch NAI THOR Commercial Group in Tampa

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Southeast

Pictured are Andy Georgelakos, left, and Brad Berzins.

TAMPA, FLA. — Two SIOR veterans have launched NAI THOR Commercial Group in Tampa. Brad Berzins and Andy Georgelakos, former executives with NAI KLNB in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. corridor, are leading the office. NAI THOR will service the Tampa and Southwest Florida region, namely Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples. Also joining the Tampa office is Kevin Fitzgerald, the former head of NAI Southwest Florida. Fitzgerald has more than 35 years of commercial real estate experience. NAI THOR is the 12th NAI Global office in Florida.

“Our research and instincts have pointed us to this section of the country and we firmly believe economic, infrastructure and societal forces have aligned to bring unprecedented growth to this region,” says Georgelakos. “We intend to be extremely aggressive in attracting the top brokerage talent to our team and quickly mobilizing to capitalize upon emerging real estate opportunities.”

Berzins has worked in the Mid-Atlantic region for 20 years and has completed transactions valued at more than $1 billion throughout his career. Georgelakos served as president of NAI KLNB from 2000 to 2017. He helped grow the company from two to four offices throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C.-Northern Virginia region. The firm also grew to more than 80 full-time brokerage professionals.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  