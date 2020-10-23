Two SIOR Veterans Launch NAI THOR Commercial Group in Tampa

Pictured are Andy Georgelakos, left, and Brad Berzins.

TAMPA, FLA. — Two SIOR veterans have launched NAI THOR Commercial Group in Tampa. Brad Berzins and Andy Georgelakos, former executives with NAI KLNB in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. corridor, are leading the office. NAI THOR will service the Tampa and Southwest Florida region, namely Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples. Also joining the Tampa office is Kevin Fitzgerald, the former head of NAI Southwest Florida. Fitzgerald has more than 35 years of commercial real estate experience. NAI THOR is the 12th NAI Global office in Florida.

“Our research and instincts have pointed us to this section of the country and we firmly believe economic, infrastructure and societal forces have aligned to bring unprecedented growth to this region,” says Georgelakos. “We intend to be extremely aggressive in attracting the top brokerage talent to our team and quickly mobilizing to capitalize upon emerging real estate opportunities.”

Berzins has worked in the Mid-Atlantic region for 20 years and has completed transactions valued at more than $1 billion throughout his career. Georgelakos served as president of NAI KLNB from 2000 to 2017. He helped grow the company from two to four offices throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C.-Northern Virginia region. The firm also grew to more than 80 full-time brokerage professionals.