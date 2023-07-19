Two Tenants Expand Leases Within Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two tenants have expanded their leases within Fulton Labs, a 725,000-square-foot, two-building life sciences development in Chicago.

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago, a biomedical research institute launched by Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, signed a lease for 28,200 square feet at 400 N. Aberdeen St. The tenant initially signed a lease earlier this year at Fulton Labs’ other building, which is located at 1375 W. Fulton St. Since there is no further space at 1375 W. Fulton, the biohub will move into a new space at 400 N. Aberdeen in the first quarter of 2024, and temporarily occupy space in a science-ready lab suite at 1375 W. Fulton until then.

Venture accelerator Portal Innovations is expanding its lease from 6,000 to 55,000 square feet at 400 N. Aberdeen. ESG Architects, CRB Group and Power Construction are completing the interior build-outs for both tenants. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co.