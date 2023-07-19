Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Trammell Crow Co. owns Fulton Labs, which totals 725,000 square feet across two buildings.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityLife SciencesMidwest

Two Tenants Expand Leases Within Fulton Labs in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Two tenants have expanded their leases within Fulton Labs, a 725,000-square-foot, two-building life sciences development in Chicago.

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago, a biomedical research institute launched by Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, signed a lease for 28,200 square feet at 400 N. Aberdeen St. The tenant initially signed a lease earlier this year at Fulton Labs’ other building, which is located at 1375 W. Fulton St. Since there is no further space at 1375 W. Fulton, the biohub will move into a new space at 400 N. Aberdeen in the first quarter of 2024, and temporarily occupy space in a science-ready lab suite at 1375 W. Fulton until then.

Venture accelerator Portal Innovations is expanding its lease from 6,000 to 55,000 square feet at 400 N. Aberdeen. ESG Architects, CRB Group and Power Construction are completing the interior build-outs for both tenants. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co.

You may also like

IRG Signs Schlumberger to 1 MSF Industrial Lease...

Pegasus Industries Signs 171,398 SF Industrial Lease at...

Bradford Commercial Negotiates 10,064 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Olympus Design and Development Breaks Ground on $65M...

Meridian Design Build Completes 258,720 SF Spec Industrial...

Drive Shack to Open 20,265 SF Puttery Minneapolis...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $2.4M Dialysis Center in...

Eight Tenants Join Canyon Trails Towne Center in...

Envision Energy Signs 35,276 SF Life Sciences Lease...