Two Tenants Join Pennant Park Office Campus Near Atlanta Braves Stadium

ATLANTA — Two tenant have joined the tenant roster at Pennant Park, a six-building, 763,465-square-foot office complex located adjacent to The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use village surrounding Truist Park, the home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves. Chattanooga College, a for-profit post-secondary institution, has signed an 11-year lease for 27,000 square feet, while parking garage operator LAZ Parking has signed a 10-year, 5,700-square-foot office lease that will serve as its regional headquarters. Both tenants will occupy space in the 360 Building at Pennant Park.

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. — owner and operator of the Atlanta Braves MLB team, the Battery Atlanta mixed-use development and Truist Park — purchased Pennant Park in April 2025.