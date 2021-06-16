Two Tenants Sign Industrial Leases at HSA Commercial-Owned Properties

Sedgwick leased 68,486 square feet at Gateway V, a facility within the 55-acre Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, Ind.

PLAINFIELD, IND. AND MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — Two new tenants have signed leases at industrial properties owned by HSA Commercial Real Estate in Indiana and Wisconsin. In the first transaction, Sedgwick leased 68,486 square feet at Gateway V, a facility within the 55-acre Gateway Business Park in Plainfield. The 262,758-square-foot property, which HSA developed in 2019, is now fully leased. Sedgwick is a provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions.

In the second transaction, Ryder Last Mile Inc. moved into 75,290 square feet at 1570 International Drive in Mount Pleasant. The 116,600-square-foot building is one of three developed by HSA within the 184-acre Park 94. Ryder is a provider of last-mile logistics solutions for retail brands. Ned Frank, Pat Hake and Steve Sewart of Colliers International represented ownership in the Ryder lease, while Scott Furmanski and Karl Wiedenman of CBRE represented the tenant. Terry Busch and Jared Scaringe of CBRE represented ownership in the Sedgwick lease, while J.D. Graves of CBRE represented the tenant.