Two Tenants Sign Industrial Leases Totaling 177,161 SF at New Development in Glendale Heights, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

ML Realty Partners is developing Army Trail Trade Center.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Clyde’s Donuts and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have pre-leased space at Army Trail Trade Center in Glendale Heights, a western suburb of Chicago. Mike Antonelli and Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented the development’s owner, ML Realty Partners. Clyde’s Donuts pre-leased a 153,000-square-foot facility at 85 West Army Trail Road. ATS pre-leased 24,161 square feet at 55 West Army Trail Road. Kelly Disser and Michael Freitag of NAI Hiffman represented Clyde’s, while Bill Lussow and Matt Kelly of Bespoke represented ATS. A timeline for occupancy was not provided.

