Two Tenants Sign Industrial Leases Totaling 177,161 SF at New Development in Glendale Heights, Illinois

ML Realty Partners is developing Army Trail Trade Center.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Clyde’s Donuts and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have pre-leased space at Army Trail Trade Center in Glendale Heights, a western suburb of Chicago. Mike Antonelli and Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented the development’s owner, ML Realty Partners. Clyde’s Donuts pre-leased a 153,000-square-foot facility at 85 West Army Trail Road. ATS pre-leased 24,161 square feet at 55 West Army Trail Road. Kelly Disser and Michael Freitag of NAI Hiffman represented Clyde’s, while Bill Lussow and Matt Kelly of Bespoke represented ATS. A timeline for occupancy was not provided.