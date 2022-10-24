REBusinessOnline

Two Tenants Sign Lease Renewals at Industrial Property in Morton Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Clear Height Properties owns the building, which is located at 8220 Austin Ave.

MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Two tenants have signed industrial lease renewals at 8220 Austin Ave. in Morton Grove, a northern suburb of Chicago. Dynamic Group, a contract cabinet manufacturer, signed a 45,000-square-foot renewal. Johnson & Quin expanded its offsite storage facility to 17,500 square feet at the property. Johnson & Quin is a large volume, personalized direct mail company that has operated in the Chicago area for 146 years. Sam Badger of CBRE represented Johnson & Quin, while Brendan Green and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented ownership, Clear Height Properties.

