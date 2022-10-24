Two Tenants Sign Lease Renewals at Industrial Property in Morton Grove, Illinois

Clear Height Properties owns the building, which is located at 8220 Austin Ave.

MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Two tenants have signed industrial lease renewals at 8220 Austin Ave. in Morton Grove, a northern suburb of Chicago. Dynamic Group, a contract cabinet manufacturer, signed a 45,000-square-foot renewal. Johnson & Quin expanded its offsite storage facility to 17,500 square feet at the property. Johnson & Quin is a large volume, personalized direct mail company that has operated in the Chicago area for 146 years. Sam Badger of CBRE represented Johnson & Quin, while Brendan Green and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented ownership, Clear Height Properties.