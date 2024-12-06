Two Tenants Sign Leases at 297,756 SF I-94 Distribution Center in Rogers, Minnesota

ROGERS, MINN. — Two tenants have signed leases at I-94 Distribution Center in Rogers, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The deals total 116,042 square feet of warehouse space and 66,179 square feet of outdoor space, bringing the 297,756-square-foot property to full occupancy. ABC Supply Co. Inc, a wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America, signed a lease for 49,954 square feet inside the building and 66,179 square feet, or approximately 1.5 acres, of secure outdoor space. UPAC2, a food packaging company, will occupy 66,088 square feet within the property.

Nate Erickson and Alex Baron of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Dalfen Industrial. The previous tenant exited I-94 Distribution Center in March, and both new tenants plan to move into their spaces in early 2025. Joe Owens of Colliers represented ABC Supply, while Austin Lovin of CBRE represented UPAC2.