Two Tenants Sign Leases at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates

Construction of the redevelopment project is wrapping up soon.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — The first two tenants have signed leases at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. CPA Group Advisors is the first office tenant and Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea is the first retail tenant. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the 1.6 million-square-foot former AT&T headquarters from developer Somerset Development. Fairgrounds will operate a kiosk at Bell Works beginning in December with plans to open a permanent location with a full cocktail bar in early 2022. Boutique full-service accounting firm CPA Advisors will occupy one of the property’s “ready-to-wear” office spaces. These pre-built office suites offer immediate occupancy for small- to medium-sized businesses.

The $200 million Bell Works Chicagoland mirrors Somerset’s Bell Works New Jersey. Plans call for 1.2 million square feet of office space; 60,000 square feet of conference facilities, storage and amenities; and 60,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. Despite COVID-19, interior renovations remain on schedule and construction is slated for completion this week. Colliers International and The Garibaldi Group are the leasing teams marketing office space at the property.