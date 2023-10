KENNESAW, GA. — Two new tenants have signed leases at The Boone Retail Centre, a shopping center located in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Backsmith Chiropractic and Axe Throwing Therapy will open at the property, which is situated at 2680 Cobb Parkway. Max Albers of Stratus Property Group represented both tenants in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.