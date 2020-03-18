REBusinessOnline

Two Tenants Sign New Leases at Downtown Cincinnati Office Building

CINCINNATI — Halo Communications and KnowledgeWorks Foundation have signed new leases at 312 Plum Street, a 231,000-square-foot office building in downtown Cincinnati. Rubenstein Partners LP and Strategic Capital Partners LLC own the Class A property. Halo Communications, a healthcare technology and communications provider, has leased 11,902 square feet on a five-year basis. Halo is relocating from its previous Cincinnati office at 1 W. 4th St. KnowledgeWorks Foundation, a nonprofit education organization, has leased 12,837 square feet for 10 years. The organization is relocating from the same building as Halo. Nick Greiwe, Travis Likes, Chris Carey, Scott Yards and Kate Myers of CBRE represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Chris Vollmer Jr. of CBRE represented Halo, while Peter Snow and Rose Ferrugia of Cushman & Wakefield represented KnowledgeWorks.

