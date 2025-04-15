Tuesday, April 15, 2025
One Domino Square, which according to the development team is the tallest residential building in Brooklyn's Williamsburg area, features an iridescent porcelain façade that reflects the waterfront and natural light throughout the day.
Two Trees Management Completes Lease-Up of 279-Unit Multifamily Property in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Two Trees Management has completed the lease-up of One Domino Square, a 279-unit multifamily property in the borough’s Williamsburg area. Designed by Selldorf Architects, One Domino Square offers both apartments and condos in a variety of floor plans, including penthouses for the latter component. Amenities include a pool, spa, resident lounges, media room, children’s playroom, private dining room, chef’s kitchen and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The property’s rental units are now 99 percent occupied, with rents starting at $4,770 per month for a studio apartment, while the condos are 50 percent sold.

