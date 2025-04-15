Two Trees Management Completes Lease-Up of 279-Unit Multifamily Property in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Two Trees Management has completed the lease-up of One Domino Square, a 279-unit multifamily property in the borough’s Williamsburg area. Designed by Selldorf Architects, One Domino Square offers both apartments and condos in a variety of floor plans, including penthouses for the latter component. Amenities include a pool, spa, resident lounges, media room, children’s playroom, private dining room, chef’s kitchen and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The property’s rental units are now 99 percent occupied, with rents starting at $4,770 per month for a studio apartment, while the condos are 50 percent sold.