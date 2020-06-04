Two Women Launch Commercial Real Estate Firm in Indianapolis

Indiana, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Commercial real estate brokers Kara Riggle Collesano and Yumi Goodman have launched 92c Partners, a female-owned commercial real estate firm based in Indianapolis. The founders chose the name 92c in recognition of the 92 counties in Indiana. The firm specializes in assisting corporate and government clients with all aspects of their real estate needs. Services include brokerage, strategic planning, project management, lease audits and portfolio administration. Both Goodman and Riggle Collesano previously worked at RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate.