Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

TWTH Express Signs 255,069 SF Industrial Lease in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — TWTH Express has signed a 255,069-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The California-based freight and logistics company is taking space at Bayonne Distribution Center, a three-building, 613,129-square-foot industrial complex that includes 2.3 acres of industrial outdoor storage space. Chris Okada of Okada & Co. and Emanuel Westfried of Two Bins Capital represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Russell Verducci of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, which acquired the property earlier this year and recently launched a $12 million repositioning program.

You may also like

Brennan Breaks Ground on Two Metro Nashville Distribution...

Whole Foods to Open 46,711 SF Store in...

Ameritex Machine & Fabrication Buys 145,222 SF Industrial...

HSM Negotiates Sale of 3.4-Acre Self-Storage Development Site...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 38,706 SF Industrial Complex...

Pottery Barn, West Elm to Open Stores Totaling...

Partnership Completes 262-Unit Apartment Complex in Parsippany, New...

Baron Properties Sells Four-Building Seventy5 Business Park in...

CBRE Brokers $7.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...