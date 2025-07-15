TWTH Express Signs 255,069 SF Industrial Lease in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — TWTH Express has signed a 255,069-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The California-based freight and logistics company is taking space at Bayonne Distribution Center, a three-building, 613,129-square-foot industrial complex that includes 2.3 acres of industrial outdoor storage space. Chris Okada of Okada & Co. and Emanuel Westfried of Two Bins Capital represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Russell Verducci of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, which acquired the property earlier this year and recently launched a $12 million repositioning program.