TYKO Capital Provides $140M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — TYKO Capital, a locally based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $140 million construction loan for a 348-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn. The site at 310 Nevins St. is located in the Gowanus neighborhood. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architects, the project will be a sister building of the 320-unit property at 340 Nevins St. Both properties will feature a mix of floor plans and Class A amenities, as well as a 25 percent affordable housing component for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Michael Dorfman of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Tavros Holdings and Charney Cos. Completion is slated for mid-2027.