Thursday, January 2, 2025
The-Greyson-Jersey-City
Nasser Freres will use the the loan proceeds to fund the balance of costs to complete construction of The Greyson, which is nearing the topping-out point.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

TYKO Capital Provides $245M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — TYKO Capital has provided a $245 million construction loan for The Greyson, a 622-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The Greyson will be a 28-story building in the city’s Journal Square neighborhood that will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property willalso house 44,551 square feet of office space and 2,965 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, virtual reality and sports rooms and other communal gathering spaces. Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, Nasser Freres.

