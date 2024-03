WOBURN, MASS. — Type One Energy Group has signed a 15,500-square-foot life sciences lease in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. The Wisconsin-based provider of clean energy solutions is relocating from nearby Somerville to 299 Washington St., which is owned by Cummings Properties. The new space will house office, manufacturing and lab uses. Al Diamond internally negotiated the lease on behalf of Cummings Properties. No third-party brokers were involved in the deal.